Sin is fun for a season. See Hebrews 11:25.
It's been said, "Wisdom is learning from the mistakes of others." Wow. Why, oh, why don't we do this more often.
Joyce Meyer is a woman who preaches/teaches many times around mistakes she has made. Granted, she had much done to her by others, and she shares about that, too. But she is not afraid to help us in our lives by relating her foibles. I admire her.
My parents drank, especially my mother. She died of alcoholism. I have many sad memories of this, especially in my teen years. However, those sad memories didn't stop me from overindulging at times. And, yes, there were consequences for my behavior. There are always consequences for our behavior. I knew better.
I met husband Bob on his last rip-roaring drunk. Two months later, I married him, anyway. I guess I'm a sobering experience - he hasn't had a drink since. Truthfully, no one can "make" someone quit drinking - or anything else, for that matter.
Bob told me that as a 10-year-old, he ran off uncles who were drunk. At that time, he said he'd never drink. How many times have we said, "I'll never do that," only to later do it? When I was out in sin, I would judge someone who was worse than I, only later to do exactly what they did.
I've used alcoholism as the "sin" focus. Of course, there are many other sin areas. We have plenty of examples in the Bible of people who sinned and suffered consequences: David and Bathsheba, Peter denying Christ at Christ's crucifixion, the prodigal son, to name a few.
We do have redemption in Christ, even though there may still be lingering consequences of our behavior.
I thank God for 1 John 1:9 (NKJV): "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.