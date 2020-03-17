So, husband Bob and I have decided to stay home because of the coronavirus. We started Sunday, March 15. We are not afraid, just cautious. Bob is 85 with smoking-caused lung issues. (His last cigarette was on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Thank God.) I’m 72. Honestly, I think I would survive the disease even though in the past I’ve had respiratory issues.
Last Saturday, I finished stocking up. I didn’t need much. I’m one who always has lots of toilet paper – no problem for me there. It was hard staying home from church, but thank God for televangelists. We have offers from younger church members who will get us things if we need them.
I’ll be spending lots of time on the phone. My older sister, Boots, in Arizona, is also hunkering down, as is younger brother, Bill, who lives here and has major health issues. I haven’t reached my other brother.
I’ll also be going through drawers, assessing transitional clothing for a new season, and hopefully doing yard work depending on the weather. Oh, and it goes without saying, praying and studying my Bible.
We know we have heaven to look forward to, so – we are OK!
Scriptures we are standing on include:
• 2 Timothy 1:7: “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
• All of Psalm 91, but especially verses 1-4, 6, and 9-10 (New Living Translation): “Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty. This I declare about the Lord: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; he is my God, and I trust him. For he will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease. Do not dread the disease that stalks in darkness, nor the disaster that strikes at midday. If you make the Lord your refuge, if you make the Most High your shelter, no evil will conquer you; no plague will come near your home.”
• Other Scriptures include Isaiah 4:6-7, 26:3; Psalm 4:8; 1 Peter 5:6-7; and Philippians 4:6-7.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
