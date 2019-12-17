“Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow” (James 1:2-3, New Living Translation).
As in most days, I woke up, fixed my coffee, quickly looked at my computer for news headlines, my bank account, and I then did my prayer and Bible reading.
The next day, I looked at my journal notes. The Lord had said, “Child – a great day – [husband] Bob’s choice of activities – do it that way.”
Bob, 85, rarely drives but wanted to go to a 10 a.m. basketball game. I couldn’t take him as I usually do, because I was waiting on a tech to put in new Wi-Fi.
Bob came home, ate breakfast (late for him), and read the paper. Then, as he tried to talk to me, his language was garbled, he was frustrated by that, and confused.
Off we went to the hospital, another [transient ischemic attack] TIA (mini stroke) – the fourth I know about.
They ran tests, checked vitals, took blood (a great feat – honestly, I think he’s a turnip), found nothing (typical for a TIA), and wanted to keep him overnight – a standard recommendation for a 24-hour period (critical time after a TIA).
He emphatically said, “No.” I prayed, decided not to “pull rank,” and we went home.
We rested awhile and later went out to eat. (I hardly let him out of my sight for 24 hours.)
Thank you, God; I have him with me here a little while longer. Thank you for your faithfulness. Thank you for the best Christmas present you could have given me.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.