“Oh dear, I have so much to get done,” I said to myself as I studied my to-do list. Then I had thoughts of other things not even on the list yet.
I continued to fret for quite a while thinking of all I needed to get done. “Where do I start?” I asked myself.
And, then, duh, I prayed: “God, what do I do?” God’s simple answer, “The best way to get things done is to get started.”
So, I got off my duff and worry seat and got started. I moved from room to room, doing the immediate things first. Dishes I washed the night before were put away, the bed was made, clothes strung out were put away, cats fed, and my necessaries continued. Before I knew it, I had accomplished much. Now, time to plan for the rest of the work.
OK, time to hire someone to clean the house, giving me time to work in my iris beds. Something I enjoy exchanged for something I don’t. I’ll wait and let my house cleaner put in an overhead light bulb. I don’t need to climb on chairs anymore.
Yep, I’m older and slower, and much more careful these days. Reality is, I can’t get as much done now as I used to. But, I can “get started” on necessary things. Action works better than stewing and fretting on the “undone” stuff.
A to-do list is a must for me. I’m reworking it by prioritizing, delegating what I can, hiring what I can afford, postponing some things that aren’t necessary to do right now, and eliminating some things that aren’t important.
Thank you, God, for your wisdom.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
