BELIEVER’S ARENA: 1-12-23: God always has a plan

“God has a plan,” I would say. Then my friend, Roberta Sweem, would answer, “He always has a plan.”
Roberta is in heaven now, but she and I had quite a time when she was here. We took a mission trip to India. It was a life-changing experience.
Once we were in a car in pouring down rain at night. Our host and her driver had left us, while they looked for the church where we were to preach.
After quite a while, we were trying to decide what we would do if they didn’t return. She would drive. I would pray. They did return however, and we were on our way.
God always has a plan in all our circumstances, trials, and situations. It has been said, “change is constant,” and we’ve all lived in constant changes the last few years.
I’m in a major change – transition – again.
This scripture from Proverbs 8:14, The Passion Translation, comforts me: “You will find true success when you find me, for I have insight into wise plans that are designed just for you”.
God knows where we are at all times. Our job is to cozy up to him, and we will be OK during the good times and the bad. Think about it, Jesus had good times, and he had bad times. We will, too.
Another popular scripture also comforts me, “'For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’” (Jeremiah 29:11, New International Version).
So, I’m seeking God in all things. I don’t like some of his instructions and corrections, but I am soldiering on.
To my instruction to move one of my activities the Lord revealed, “I need you elsewhere.” Our changes are not always about us but could be about helping others.
Yes, Roberta, God always has a plan.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.