BELIEVER’S ARENA: 1-19-23: God knows what’s best for us

Proverbs 14:12, The Passion Translation: “You can rationalize it all you want and justify the path of error you have chosen, but you’ll find out in the end that you took the road to destruction”.
I know a woman who, years ago, was involved in adultery. I showed her what the Bible says about that behavior in Hebrews 13:4 and other scriptures to which she answered, “But it’s OK with God because he knows l can’t live alone.”
I’ve sadly watched this woman’s road to destruction. She’s been in and out of mental institutions. All family and friends have had to disassociate with her.
When she comes out of an institution temporarily stable, she establishes a new set of friends, who feel sorry for her and the way she’s been treated, her story, by relatives and friends, and the cycle begins again. Many, including me, have tried to help her.
Recently, I had a conversation with a woman who now twists what the Bible says because of her daughter’s lifestyle. Unfortunately, we can’t change what the Bible says. We’re the ones to change with God helping us.
The Bible is our guidebook for living a successful life, whether we like it or not. The Bible is God’s instruction manual regardless of our behavior or the behavior of friends and family. God will not change the Word for our convenience. God will always forgive us – 1 John 1:9 – when we repent and turn or return to him.
He loves us. He knows what’s best for us.
O,h Lord, open the eyes of our understanding of your Word and help us live it.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
