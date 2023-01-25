BELIEVER’S ARENA: 1-26-23: Won’t you let him come in to stay?

“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever” (Hebrews 3:8, New King James Version).
I remember my Dad, a banker, stating, “When the computers came in, the world went around me.”
He shortly thereafter retired. A smart man, he could multiply and divide on a 10-key adding machine.
Truly, I now understand his feelings. Oh, I can use a computer, though there are often frustrations in figuring out how to do something. I’ve jokingly said I need a 5-year-old child to show me.
I not only had jobs using a manual typewriter, but I also taught typing before electric ones were purchased. Now computers have replaced typewriters.
In my 75 years, I’ve seen lots of changes. But there is one thing that never changes and that’s the Word – the Bible and its instructions. Oh, words may change meanings, but it’s easy to study and find God’s intent and will in the Bible.
People and society may change, but God does not. His Word, his Will, will always be the same.
No. I’m far from understanding everything in the Bible, but I try to live by what I do understand. There are some things that are crystal clear. The Bible is living. It’s actually Jesus in written form – John 1:14.
I may be old in years, but I am young in learning about God and his unconditional love for me. His biblical instructions work best for us.
I feel sorry for those who don’t recognize his love, for he is always at our door knocking and waiting for us to let him in. It’s our choice to have a relationship with God. Won’t you let him come in today to stay?
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
