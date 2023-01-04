BELIEVER’S ARENA: 1-5-23: I do better with God each day

I read the Proverbs of the day.
On Jan. 1, Proverbs 1:3, New Living Translation, I read about Proverbs: “Their purpose is to teach people to live disciplined and successful lives, to help them do what is right, just, and fair.”
The best way, actually the only way, to know how to live our lives successfully is to read and study the Bible.
Oh, there will always be things I don’t fully understand. There are things I debate. However, there are many things I quickly embrace. Each encounter with the Word brings new insights, even though I’ve read a scripture over and over again. The Bible is truly the living Word.
My life goes better the more time I spend with God, reading his Word, praying, listening to preaching, and worshipping him.
I don’t know what this new year will bring, but I do know God will be with me in the good and bad. I know I plan to be more disciplined, right, just, and fair. My plans I cover with prayer.
God is our guide and the best guide to have. I don’t have New Year's resolutions, but I do have a list I’ve asked God to help me with. Even if I don’t do it all faithfully, I will at least improve – progress not perfection.
Nope, I will never be perfect, but I will do better each and every day when I follow God’s will.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
