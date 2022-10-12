BELIEVER’S ARENA 10-12-22: We all need to work on ourselves

Psalm 39:1, The Passion Translation: Here’s my life’s motto, the truth I live by: I will guard my ways for all my days. I will speak only what is right, guarding what I speak.
I loved my sister-in-law, Mable. She loved people and was a wonderful, bossy caretaker. She was in demand because families trusted her with their loved ones.
Now for my, “however.” Mable often had “speaking” problems that often got her in hot water. I used to say, because I was many times the brunt of her words, “If something comes into Mable’s head, it comes out of her mouth. She has no discretion.”
Mable and I were friends and “garage sale-ing” buddies. However, at some of her accusing, hateful words, I occasionally reacted and blasted her in my anger. When I did, my words were definitely not godly.
We all need work. We all have things we are, or should be working on in our defects of character.
I learned later in our relationship to just “block” her rather than “blast” her. For a season after her hurtful words, I would not answer phone calls. She got the “silent” treatment. She did not like this.
She always apologized and we were together again. She hated being cut off from me.
God’s Word is wisdom. The more I’m in the Word, the better my behavior is.
And, like Grandma always said, “If you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything at all.”
That advice certainly is biblical.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.