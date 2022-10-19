“When you live a life of abandoned love, surrendered before the awe of God, here’s what you’ll experience: Abundant life. Continual Protection. And complete satisfaction!” (Proverbs 19:23, The Passion Translation).
Lately, I’ve heard several messages about improving and increasing our relationship with God. I want to have a closer relationship with him, and I’m sure you do, too.
Let’s see – here are some ideas. We can go to bed earlier. That way, we will get up earlier and have more time to spend quality time with God. We’re less likely to be distracted early in the morning by family or phone calls.
Another idea is to spend time with him before we turn on our computers or TV. We can get carried away with interesting news and social media, and then realize we’ve wasted a whole morning without fellowship with God.
I have a friend who is led to do some food fasts now. I prayed about it. I’m not into fasts at this time, but there are other things – such as some TV shows, too much social media, too much talking on the phone – and it’s time to spend more time in the Word and in communication with the father.
God is always there for us. God is always ready for us to spend time with him.
As we discipline our lives toward God and make more time to spend with him, we will increase our fellowship and our lives will be more abundant. We will be more satisfied with our lives. We will feel more protected in the midst of a lightning and thunder event, like the one we had this week. Oh, I do, however, praise and thank God for the rain.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
