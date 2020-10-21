"Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth. The Lord of hosts is with us, the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah" (Psalm 46:10-11).
Years ago, I was looking out our bedroom window onto our patio. A streak of lightening flashed. I knew loud thunder would soon follow.
I was curious how one of my kitties sitting on a nearby chair would react. As the loud thunder began, she looked around, turned in a circle, and looked up at me with, "What is that?" I saw a mixture of fear and confusion on her face.
These days, we are living in are like my kitty's look - fearful and confusing - if we don't know God. The Bible tells us about signs of the times. I don't like some of these signs, but they are here nonetheless.
If we don't know God, we are fearful and confused. If we do know God, we know what's going on, and we know where we are going. Think about it.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.