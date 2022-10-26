BELIEVER’S ARENA: 10-27-22: There are no exceptions to forgiveness

Forgiveness – God tells me in Matthew 6:14-15 to forgive all people. There are no exceptions. There are no “Yes, but you don’t know what they did to me” exclusions. I must forgive, let it go, and let God help me stay in forgiveness. Jesus, even after he was beaten, his beard pulled out, and was hung on a cross, forgave all.
Forgiving someone doesn’t mean we have to put up with inappropriate behavior. There are times when we must stand up to people and speak the truth in love. Also there are those I’ve forgiven and decided to stay away from because I know they’ll “bash” me again, and that won’t do any of us any good.
I have learned when we set reasonable boundaries for behavior of others toward us, and those who have been given our boundaries choose not to respect them, we are under no obligation to deal with them. This can include things like, “Don’t use the Lord’s name in vain or ‘F’ word around me, or call me before 9 a.m. unless it’s an emergency, etc.” Now, I understand slips on language; I’m talking about blatant “I don’t care what you say” behavior.
When I’ve done this, I’ve also heard, “I don’t like your boundaries, your boundaries are unreasonable.” My answer: “Nevertheless, these are my boundaries. Take it or leave it, or I will disassociate with you.”
There are some people we can help, and there are some we can’t. We need to let go and let God send someone else to help them if they can be helped. We can always pray for them.
Once I talked to God about someone I was trying to help, to no avail. I related to God all the things I had done through the years to try to help this person, who constantly wanted help and then would turn on me. Family members were insisting I continue to deal with this person. I was frustrated. God essentially told me, “Why are you trying to do something even I can’t do? I am tied to my Word. I do not take away a person’s will. This person really doesn’t want help at this time. This person doesn’t really want to change their lifestyle. Let it go and move on.”
I did just that. I moved on. However, in later years, I occasionally tried to help again, with the same disastrous results. Now I am free of that relationship and will no longer deal with them unless I get a “thus saith the Lord.”
So today, let’s let go and let God have all our bitterness, resentment, and ask him to help us forgive all, including ourselves. We’re doing ourselves a favor when we live this way.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
