BELIEVER’S ARENA: 10-5-22: Quality time with God helps to develop relationships

Gene Ruth Brumback

If we spend quality time with Jesus, we can develop an intimate relationship with him. When we add Bible study, we further develop an understanding of this intimate relationship.

Proverbs 3:6, The Passion Translation: “Become intimate with him in whatever you do, and he will lead you wherever you go."

The Bible – his Word – in John 1:1 tells us, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

The Word is Jesus in written form.

John 1:14: “And the Word was made flesh…”.

If we fail to spend time with Jesus, our relationship grows stale. It’s like a marriage. If we don’t spend quality time with our spouse, our marriage can falter.

As I develop my relationship with Jesus, I can expect him to lead and guide me in whatever I do and wherever I go. That’s great news because many times I don’t know what is best for me. Certain things like what church he wants me in, what friends he wants me to cultivate, how to deal with my finances – of course tithing – but other things like where to send money for Florida victims, and of course my list goes on.

Because of my intimate relationship with Jesus, I don’t want to go anywhere or do anything I know he would disapprove – anything that is contrary to the Bible. I am a new creature in him.

Oh, I fail often, but I get right back up, dust off my feet, and begin again. I repent and walk in forgiveness and ask Jesus to again help me stay on the right road – his road for me.

I sure am glad I have Jesus to guide me.

Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.

Trending Video