BELIEVER’S ARENA: 11-10-22: God’s ways are always interesting

Jonah 1:15-16, New Living Translation: “Then the sailors picked Jonah up and threw him into the raging sea, and the storm stopped at once! The sailors were awestruck by the Lord’s great power, and they offered him a sacrifice and vowed to serve him.”
God will use our disobedience for good, but I don’t recommend disobedience. God told Jonah to go to the great city of Nineveh and announce God’s judgment against it because the people were wicked.
This was a difficult task and certainly not a popular one. Jonah essentially said, “I don’t think so,” and took off on a ship going in the opposite direction.
God will have his purpose and promises fulfilled. He’ll either assign someone else to do the job we refuse, or he’ll change our minds.
Jonah was swallowed by a big fish and that changed his mind. He fulfilled God’s difficult assignment. However, in the process of Jonah’s mind being changed, a group of sailors came to know God and vowed to serve the Lord. God used Jonah’s disobedience to cause some rough sailors to change their lifestyles.
I believe our country is in a crossroad. I’m comforted in realizing God knows all about it. Many are being disobedient. Many are praying for our country. I’m curious what God is going to do.
God’s ways are interesting.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
