BELIEVER’S ARENA: 11-17-22: It is what it is: Praying for contentment, happiness

A good time was had by all.
I wondered what I could do for husband Bob’s birthday last month.
I have fond memories of the “good” times and memories of the sad times. I remember the times Bob, as a retired CPA, worked on our lengthy tax return at the kitchen table. I remember the year he was so frustrated he couldn’t do them anymore. He agonized for over a month, until I finally insisted we have them done by someone else.
I also remember how he used to finish a crossword puzzle in minutes. Then, he could no longer do them. The last one he worked on had only about four or five answers, half wrong. Then there was the day he could no longer concentrate to read. He had been an avid reader.
I also remember the day last March when Bob left the home in an ambulance. I didn’t realize at the time that he wouldn’t return home.
Now in an Alzheimer's unit with about 20 other guys, he was facing his 88th birthday. One of the nurses suggested a pizza party. Great idea.
I bought eight pizzas, cut in squares, and 48 cupcakes. Wow, did the guys enjoy the party. They chowed down. They were so happy. There were six of us – my two brothers and three friends – and three nursing home workers. One of the workers was in tears watching the guys partake. She told me they never get to do this. The guys were profusely thanking us.
One guy ate four cupcakes. The diabetics were monitored and were only given one cupcake. There’s one thin guy, who has a bottomless stomach and a remarkable metabolism. I lost count of how many pieces of pizza he ate. The guys were happy. I prayed none would get sick and not one did – I checked the next day. There was only one pizza and three cupcakes left. Bob had a grand time opening a few gifts. I’m planning another pizza party for December.
Bob has his good days and his other days. I see him at least twice a week. I have a wonderful beautician friend who comes in and gives him a haircut and pedicure about every six weeks. I have another friend who will soon begin once a week easy crafts with Bob.
Bob is receiving great care. He loves the food served. When he eats, he’s like a little boy – totally focused on his food. He still knows me. He occasionally asks me about our home, and what’s going on there. Sometimes he wants to know when I’m taking him home. Those are the hard times.
People ask me often, “How’s Bob?” I usually answer, “He’s stable.”
It is what it is. I pray often that he will be happy and content.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
