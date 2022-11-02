BELIEVER’S ARENA: 11-3-22: Sometimes holiday gatherings can result in family fights

This is the holiday season, which involves time with close friends and families.
I have heard stories for years of how certain family members will ruin a gathering. One man told me of their Christmas in the yard, when the fight began inside and concluded outdoors. My own story ended with a family member destroying her Christmas gifts outside the window, which included ripping up framed pictures of family.
So, what can we do to avoid these heartbreakers? There are those who have personal and emotional problems, and therefore, there may be several past violent or verbally abusive offenses. When I’ve been involved with people like this, and I’m not in a position to help them other than to pray – I’m not a counselor – and even though I accept their apologies, I refrain from a relationship with them. This is OK.
Did you hear me? This is OK. We are not obligated as Christians to continue potentially harmful relationships.
There are relationships we should avoid, at least for a season, if not forever. If a person is physically or verbally abusive, even though they apologize, it’s best to avoid contact – sometimes even doing so legally. Yes, forgive them, pray for them, suggest places for help if appropriate, but stay out of their lives. You’ll get hurt again, and you won’t be helping them by allowing you to be their punching bag.
Some people will try to “guilt trip” us with, “Since you’re a Christian, you should help me,” or “Because you are a Christian you should…” When I was in business, I had parents calling me, wanting me to hire their troubled teens so I could straighten them out, since I was a Christian. Excuse me: I was not running a rehabilitation center but a business. Yes, I had employees with problems, and we dealt with them. Some we were able to keep, some I had to fire, and yes, I was able to rehire some who were previously fired.
Another personal example is that there are those in my family who cannot be together without the potential for a fight breaking out. Because of this, even though they always apologize, I no longer plan family functions – Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc. Our one-on-one time works, so we visit with each individually. This will hopefully change in the future, but for now, this is what’s best for peace in the family.
The main things we always need to do are to put God first, pray about all our decisions, and be led by the Holy Spirit. God is a God of reconciliation – in his timing.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
