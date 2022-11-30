BELIEVER’S ARENA: 12-1-22: Stay in my whisper

“But I trusted in thee, O Lord: I said, Thou art my God. My times are in thy hand…” (Psalm 31:14-15a).
A woman in my church once gave a word from the Lord that really ministered to me. It went something like this: “Stay in my whisper. When you get afraid, you are too far away. Come back where you can hear my whisper within my breath.”
Sometimes I’m in fear about something before I realize it. Fear is a natural emotion. Being afraid about something for a few moments is not necessarily a bad thing; staying afraid, fearful, is.
When I’m in fear for any reason, I’ve walked away from God. That’s a major revelation, especially in the times we’re living in. Sometimes I just can’t watch any more, so I turn the TV off and meditate on God’s goodness. Living one day at a time helps. Reviewing my grateful list helps, too. Today, thank you God, I have all I need.
More and more I’m seeking God about how I handle my life. Some of my answers come directly from the Word, some from prayer, some from preachers, and some from experience.
Awhile back, I talked to a friend who was facing heart surgery. She was cheerful, optimistic, and trusting in God. She said she had recently “gotten down” and was now getting over laryngitis. Most times allowing fear to go into depression will cause illnesses. She’s now realizing this. “I was in a stupor and that’s when I realized Satan was having his way in my life.”
Satan comes to kill, steal, and destroy. Jesus comes to give us life – and that more abundantly, see John 10:10). Satan loves for us to be in fear, so he can have his way in our lives. He just loves to torment us. Living a life in Christ will obliterate that torment.
The more I meditate on my times being in God’s hand, the less fear I experience. God is my shepherd. I am his lamb. He will take care of me when I’m on the mountain top, and when I’m in the valley as long as I trust him to do so.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
