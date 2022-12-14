BELIEVER’S ARENA: 12-15-22: I don’t give to get

“Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give; not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver” (2 Corinthians 9:7).
Recently, a friend privately told me of a large financial blessing they received. I was so happy for them I had tears of joy. I know this one is a giver of money, time, and love. Their windfall encourages me.
I was considering discontinuing some of my giving and saving more – not now.
God is not a respecter of persons. If he blesses my friend, he will bless me, too. And he has. I have all I need and then some. I do have, and recommend we all have, a savings account. I am still able to save some each month and continue my current donations.
We need to be cheerful givers, and I am. I don’t “give to get.” I just know God is faithful to take care of my needs and bless me according to his Word. My blessings are far more than financial, by the way.
We do need to be careful with our giving. It’s been said you can’t outgive God. The only way that is true is to follow God’s leading in our offerings.
There have been times I emptied my billfold and times when I felt to give nothing – even though I wanted to. Sometimes it’s harder to give of my time than of my finances. I’m working in being more willing to spend time with those in need.
We need to follow peace in all things. If I feel led to give to someone/something, and I have peace – so be it. My focus is to be obedient to God with my finances and time.
There are many critical needs in our world. We can’t individually help them all, but if we each help a few, that could ultimately add up to “them all.”
Incidentally, I learned this morning that husband Bob, who is in a nursing home, is doing extremely well. He's able to do some things he hasn't done in quite a few weeks. Thank you, Lord.
I thank all of you for your prayers. Prayer works.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
