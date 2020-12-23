“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
As we look at a very different Christmas, I have many thoughts and remembrances.
I often think about one of the several church services our Methodist mission group experienced in Bolivia. Literally in a cave, it was almost totally dark before the one small candle was lit. The candle was an expensive commodity to them. Wow, all the birthday candles we blow out and throw away.
I remember singing and playing my flute to a group of 5,000 people in India. Crowded in, sitting on the floor, men on one side, women the other, and children up front. And, wow, what a worship service that was.
A few days later, ministering to 20 in a service at a house, the pastor apologized because there were only 20 or so in his congregation. To me, the experiences were equal. God was just as evident at both services.
I remember praying for a woman in a tent service in India, and watching cataracts disappear, and another service while playing my flute a man regained his hearing.
Another memory was Bob sitting on a curb in Jamaica eating jackfruit. A woman was sharing her lunch with him. Bob told her he’d never seen or tasted jackfruit, and she offered it to him. They were instant friends.
Husband Bob and I often talk about our many blessings and experiences. Oh, there have been family challenges, dealing with bipolar and alcoholic loved ones, but overall, we’ve had a great life – and we still are.
We’re hunkered down again because of COVID. I’ve personally known four of the local people who have died and many more who currently have it or who have recovered – with varying experiences.
There will only be three people celebrating Christmas in our home this year. My brother, Rudy Bob, will be joining Bob and me.
God, we are so blessed, and we thank you. Yes, Jesus truly is the reason we celebrate Christmas.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
