BELIEVER’S ARENA: 12-29-22: Blessings come from Jesus

Rambling. That’s what I’m doing today.
So a friend of mine on limited income is staying in Oklahoma for a month or so because her husband is needing tests run at Hastings. They are staying with their children in a nearby town and have stayed with me when they need to be near the hospital.
She commented how she found a free food-source to repay her daughter for extra food needed. Later, I received my toilet paper mail order. I felt led to give her toilet paper for Christmas and told her not to tell anyone about my silly gift.
She gasped and exclaimed, “Oh my, I had forgotten to buy replacement TP. This is really needed.”
Thinking of TP reminds me of a years ago Methodist Bolivian mission trip. I was most popular with the 10-member team. I had brought half a suitcase full of TP. While there, we watched in horror as the long-skirted Bolivia women walked the streets looking for used TP to re-use.
Recently, for a quarter, I bought a 2022 beach calendar from a thrift store to look at the pictures. I’m enjoying looking at the beaches, including several I have visited. This caused me to remember the faded, old calendar pictures decorating the Bolivian church walls, the dirt floors, the limited resources, their faith, and their wonderful, long services.
I’ll never forget the church we visited in an oblong cave. There was some light from the doorway, but as night approached, it was turning darker and darker inside. Finally, they lit a small candle. They had waited as long as they could to conserve the candle. We left them a good offering.
Yep, I’m – we’re – blessed. But anyone who knows Jesus, regardless of circumstances, is blessed.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
