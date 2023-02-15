BELIEVER’S ARENA: 2-16-23: God can work when hearts are open

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
I’m in the archives today. However, I could have printed the below 2013 column many times since as current news. The older we get the more loved ones have passed on. In a recent internet search, I found others who are no longer here. Most of the people I knew were Christians. I thank God for that. I will see them again.
All of us have pasts. All of us have blown it, occasionally, even after we became Christians. But if we repent at salvation, and when we make mistakes as Christians, God will cleanse and restore us. That’s comforting, and now the reprint:
Another friend – loved one – has passed. We all dread those phone calls. My husband, Bob, and I got such a call this week.
Now, we are reflecting on our loved one whom we’ve known for years. Many people were blessed by our friend who loved helping people. We were blessed, too, many times.
One of the last times I saw this person, I gave a hug. Now I’m so glad I did. I’ll now hug more.
We also realize we cared more for this individual than we realized. We’re a little sad in our “remembering” conversations. My admiration for this person grew greatly through the years. We know some past history most people don’t. We saw lifestyle and attitude changes.
I respect people who change their lives for the good. I can also say I respect myself and my husband, as we are in the same category as our friend. We have lots of negative past history, too. When our hearts are open for positive change, God can do a work in us.
Our friend will be missed, but not forgotten. The end of our life, and what we’ve done, is more important than the beginning of our life.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
