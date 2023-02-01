BELIEVER’S ARENA: 2-2-23: I want my needs to line up with God’s needs

“Every promise from the faithful God is pure and proves to be true. He is a wraparound shield of protection for all his lovers who run to hide in him” (Proverbs 30:5, The Passion Translation).
I didn’t realize my, “Why, God, why?” inside me was so loud, but God heard my question and answered. He had given me a life-changing instruction. I’m still dealing with this change.
He reminded me of two similar incidences several years ago, and how he had given me similar instructions. God knows the future and is protecting me from hurt and unnecessary involvement as he’s done before.
So, I’m moving forward in his plan for me. At this time, I’m making the best of it.
Because of this change, I have more time for ministry opportunities, and doors are beginning to open. My focus is changing. I didn’t realize how stagnant I had become.
God knows what’s best for us and what is best for his plans for our lives. He desires for us to be in a place where we can be used to his advantage, which is always best for us as individuals and for those he wants us to serve.
I want my needs to line up with God’s needs. Yep – like the old hymn says, “Trust and obey, for there’s no other way to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
