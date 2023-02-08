BELIEVER’S ARENA: 2-9-23: Compassion for the earthquake victims

Today, I’m learning about a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.
Already over 2,700 are known dead, and there will be others. It is so very sad.
I wonder how many of those who died were Christians and are now in heaven. I fear not many, because of the religions of the area. Many preachers are saying Jesus is coming soon. For those who died, it doesn’t matter now when Jesus is returning. Their eternity has already been determined.
I think about days ahead. I plan for days ahead. However, we never really know what tomorrow will bring. Only God knows.
Oh, I still plan and prepare, and know my times are in God’s hands – Psalm 31:15 – but often due to unforeseen circumstances, my plans change. The biggest preparation we can all make, though, is to accept Jesus as our personal Lord and Savior. Of course, there are many benefits – promises – that come with Christianity, but the best is the assurance of where we will be in the afterlife.
For those who have died in Turkey, that choice is no longer one they can make. I pray for the survivors. I pray many Christian organizations will assist in the aftermath, and show the love of Christ and the salvation message.
I cry for those poor people who are dealing with this tragedy.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
