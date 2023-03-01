BELIEVER’S ARENA 3-2-23: Let's get into the Jesus Revelation

“He brought his people out of Egypt with miracles! His tender love for us continues on forever!” (Psalm 136:11, The Passion Translation).
In the Bible, the word Egypt sometimes connotes spiritual bondage. I feel we’ve been in spiritual bondage for quite a few years.
However, I am now greatly encouraged. I am excited about the Asbury Revival and praying it spreads. I am extremely encouraged after seeing the "Jesus Revelation" movie.
I vaguely remember the '70s Jesus Revolution. I didn’t have a relationship with Jesus at that time and ignored the movement. I’m not ignoring it now but embracing it.
My friend Roberta Sweem and I, while on an India Mission trip, often said: “God has a plan. He always has a plan,” when we were in stressful situations.
Yes, readers, God indeed has a plan. Let’s jump into his plan as did the Israelites when they left Egypt:
“When the Red Sea saw you, O God, its waters looked and trembled! The sea quaked to its very depths…Your road led through the sea, your pathway through the mighty waters—a pathway no one knew was there!” (Psalm 77:16 and 19, New Living Translation).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
