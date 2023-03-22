BELIEVER’S ARENA: 3-23-23: I’m choosing to be happy

“Everything seems to go wrong when you feel weak and depressed. But when you choose to be cheerful, every day will bring you more and more joy and fullness” (Proverbs 15:15, The Passion Translation).
The other day I was feeling sad, and I began praying, “God, I don’t want to be sad.”
His immediate answer was “Then don’t be.”
I’m reminded of a song I used to hear called “I Choose to be Happy.” It was sung by children. When I heard it, I always felt joy and ended up smiling.
There are things that if we dwell on them then they can make us sad. There are times when sadness may be with us for a moment or season – oh, yes, Jesus wept. However, God never wants us to hang on to sadness as a cloak.
Recently, I ministered to a woman whose whole countenance reflected sadness. I insisted she sing the song, “If you want joy, you must _____ for it.” When she got to the “laugh for it” verse, she broke into laughter. Her sadness lifted.
Now I’m thinking about my grateful list, the joy of the Lord is my strength, and this is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it. Nehemiah 8:10, Psalm 118:24.
I’m choosing to be happy in spite of and because of.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
