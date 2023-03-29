BELIEVER’S ARENA: 3-30-23: I have a spring in my steps

To mow or not to mow.
Well, guys, I’ve begun my old-new exercise program.
Sometimes I use my age of 75, soon-to-be 76, as a “no can do any more.” And sometimes, I push on. This week I literally pushed on.
Since COVID-19, I’ve gained weight. I kept remembering those days when I had lost weight, kept it down, and felt great. Those were the days I was mowing our quarter-acre lawn.
Our fantastic lawn service, Isaac Allen, is graduating from high school and moving on. What to do?
My lawn mowing days began in my 60s. Both of my men, husband Bob and son Sean, had always mowed. They both had shoulder surgery, so I began mowing with their too many instructions and advice. I learned to do it my way, and the job got done.
At this time, until I build up my stamina, it will take me three days to do the job, and I have certain sections I’ll do each day. I have a friend, John, I’ll pay to do weed eating and be my occasional mower back-up.
Yesterday, I mowed the backyard and front strips by the road. Yep, I can feel it today – especially in my legs. Did I mentioned I use a push mower?
Well, I won’t get a nickel or a pencil – a story I’ll relate next week – but I will feel better. I already do – my body’s telling me it’s been used, and I have a since of accomplishment and a new spring in my steps.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.