BELIEVER’S ARENA 4-28-22: Forgiveness doesn't always seem to make sense

The Bible tells us to forgive, period – end of story! My humanness doesn’t always agree with what the Bible says, but I am determined to live by it anyway.
“And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us” (Matthew 6:12).
I know someone who tried to confront her alcoholic father about his treatment of her while she was growing up. She thought they’d have a good conversation and then he would apologize. Instead, he refused to talk about it .
She then applied the serenity prayer “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can and wisdom to know the difference.” She then went to work on her pain and attitude. It was a process working through her resentments. She finally realized she needed to take care of herself first, regardless of other people’s actions.
Many times, the Bible doesn’t make sense by worldly standards. Actually, forgiving others is for our sake, not theirs. The offenders may not care or may be in so much pain themselves they can’t address the situation.
Real help can only come from God, not from the actions, or lack thereof, from another person. I learned a long time ago; people don’t act the way I think they should or how I expect them to. With God, I’m working on my own psyche (salvation). We don’t need anyone’s apology to be healed. Releasing resentments will set us free.
I’ve recently had to again work on forgiving a long-time offending relative and my husband Bob for wanting me to associate and help this person. I could never help them. It only backfired against me. God has released me from any burden for this person.
With God’s help, I am walking in forgiveness, but I have chosen to break the relationship. Bob is not in a position now to communicate with the person. Bob hasn’t mentioned this person in a while. The situation would always upset him, and he would take it out on me. I’ve learned that obsessions can be a part of dementia.
Bob is more settled now in long-term care. I’m working on a transfer to a more permanent facility. He is having some delusions. He thought I had dyed my hair black the previous time he saw me. He also told me of someone there who had a direct line to the president. He is receiving great care, and I continue to visit him once a week.
Again, thank you for your prayers, love, and concern.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
