BELIEVER’S ARENA 4-7-22: Heaven or hell? It's our decision

Husband Bob is doing well. He’s receiving great care. I’m working to have him eventually moved to a facility closer to Tahlequah. Again, thank you for your love, prayers, and concern.
Below is a total rewrite of an older column. I don’t know what I would do today without God. I probably wouldn’t be here. I would probably now be in hell.
“Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).
Reality for Christians is there is only one way to God and that’s through accepting his son, Jesus, as Lord and Savior.
There is a real heaven and a real hell. We’ll each go to one place or the other; it is our choice.
Of course, there are many theological questions that can be raised, and some lifestyle changes will be appropriate as we grow in Jesus, but the basic tenet of Christianity is this: Accept Jesus and you’re heaven-bound; reject Jesus and you’re hell-bound. I’ve recently heard of some accounts of people who have had visions of hell. Trust me, you don’t want to go there.
Jesus died on a cross for our sins and was buried and resurrected. He came to give us spiritual peace and a better life in the midst of worldly joys and sorrows. He gave us hope of heaven at our deaths. There is no other real opportunity for God’s true grace and salvation.
God doesn’t take away our free will. Our decision to accept his way of salvation is ours alone.
If you haven’t, will you make that decision today? If so, pray: “Lord Jesus, come into my heart. I accept you now as my Lord and Savior.” Amen. Now, find a Bible-believing church and learn, read your Bible, and pray.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.