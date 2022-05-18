BELIEVER’S ARENA 5-19-22: God's refuge promotes balance

“God, you’re such a safe and powerful place to find refuge! You’re a proven help in time of trouble—more than enough and always available whenever I need you” (Psalm 46:1, The Passion Translation).
“So, God, why am I having so much trouble handling recent stress?” I prayed.
He answered, “Because you’ve never faced this kind of stress before.”
I honestly believe we’re all facing stress we’ve not faced before. My question now is,
“What are we going to do about it?”
All true answers come from God, scripture, and prayer. It’s time for us all to hook up with God’s answers and provisions. It’s time for us to all stand on his Biblical promises.
Recently, I wrote down questions to pray over. One was how often do I need to visit husband Bob in the nursing home? I’ve learned going every day is not good for either of us. So, I’ll eat lunch with Bob twice a week. Lunch seems to be his best time of day. He’s adjusting, receiving excellent care, and meeting many new friends. If he sees me too often, he’ll want to come “home” which isn’t an option.
I turn 75 next month. I’m not able to work in the yard and manage other tasks like I used to. How can I get things done? I’m tweaking my budget and can pay for yard workers, for someone to clean the house, and pay for workers for other necessary chores. I didn’t plant as many spring flowers or veggies this year affording me less watering time.
I’m also going through stuff and cleaning out. I got rid of one car. I don’t need two cars now. We used to have one for me and one for Bob. So, I saved money on insurance and car maintenance.
Diet and exercise options are questions, too. I haven’t worked these out yet, but changes are coming. I know I need to look at heart-healthy meals. Swimming may be an exercise activity that will work.
After having been tied down for so long as a 24/7 caretaker, I now find myself trying to pack in too many projects and activities in my new freedom. I’m cutting some of these things out. I just need some alone with God, chilling out, time.
It’s a new season for all of us. For me, I’m enjoying reconnecting with girlfriends, and I’ve recently met some new friends, too.
I’m also constantly reminding myself to be joyful and to lean on the strength of the Lord.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
