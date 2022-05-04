BELIEVER’S ARENA 5-5-22: Peace and joy should direct our lives

“The joy of the Lord is my strength…” (my paraphrase from Nehemiah 8:10).
I recite the above every morning along with, “This is the day the Lord has made, I will rejoice and be glad in it” (my paraphrase from Psalm 118:24).
I am so thankful to God for many things. I think about specifics like food, shelter, clothing, my kitties, my family, and my friends, and I thank God for these many blessings.
Me and my cup of coffee spend time with God every morning, with a few kitty interruptions. This helps me start my day on the right track.
Oh, there are a lot of frustrations in all our lives. I don’t like that my husband Bob is in a nursing home. But I am thankful he is settling in, has a new best friend, is in a men’s wing with consistent (low turnover) workers, and is receiving great care. Also, I’m grateful to the VA that they approved a local place. I can see Bob every day, and I eat with him often.
My pastor says we should basically only have two attitudes: Peace and joy. Another Biblical paraphrase is, “Lift up the hands that hang down.” When I’m “down,” I do just that. Basically, I choose my attitude.
There are, of course, lots of things going on in the world to pray about, lots of ministries to support as led, and lots of hands-on activities we can do to help others. In all these things, we can be joyful that we can be a part of God’s hands on the earth.
I want to be an ambassador for Christ and spread his life, peace, and joy everywhere I go.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
