BELIEVER’S ARENA 6-23-22: It's time to make a gratitude list

“Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you” (1 Peter 5:6-7, New International Version).
It’s time for all of us to make a grateful list. Wow—we have so many things to thank God for!
I’m grateful. I’m relatively healthy even though I’m experiencing a light case of COVID. During my recovery, I’m spending quality time with God reflecting on my many blessings. I’m thankful for all the things I will be able to do after my quarantine is over, like going swimming. I thank God the freezer is full—no hunger here. I’m thankful for air conditioning.
I’m thankful I live in the U.S. Missionary trips to third-world countries increase gratitude for the U.S. I remember kissing the ground after one trip and having my first hamburger in a month. Yes, I’ll be glad to get a hamburger when my quarantine is over.
I’m most grateful I know Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior—another free gift from God.
Oh, the struggles are still there and sometimes more for Christians, but we have an assurance of a better life here and an incredible life in the hereafter.
I am sad I won’t be able to see husband Bob for two weeks because of my quarantine. I am grateful he’s receiving great care and love in his nursing home setting.
My list continues throughout the day. I stop often just to thank God for all he’s done for me and mine.
I thank God for my siblings. We’re closer now than ever. I thank God for my many close girlfriends, my church family, my kitties, flowers… My list is never ending.
Thank you, God!
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.