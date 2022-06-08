BELIEVER’S ARENA 6-9-22: In uncertain times, God is still with me

“But my God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).
Well …I started to say everyone I know is getting older. Then I realized all of us are getting older.
A milestone for me this month was my 75th birthday. When I visited husband Bob at the nursing home – I visit him twice a week – I told him of my upcoming birthday. He wished me a happy birthday and then proceeded to tell me about a relative who works at the nursing home. We have no relatives working there.
When Bob says something like this, I will correct him one time. If he doesn’t accept my correction, as in this case, I let it go and let him believe what he wants. “Well, I believe she does work here,” he said.
I had a pastor friend give me a word from God. God is taking care of Bob and me and now I no longer have all the responsibility for the relationship.
Yes, I’ve experienced many lifestyle changes this year. Bob is settled, has friends, and is receiving great care. His needs are being met, even spiritual. He reads his Bible, and there is a once-a-week church service there with a great preacher. I continually pray he is content.
So, I wonder what my 75th year will bring. I don’t know, but God does. He’s certainly taken care of me all these years—even before I accepted his free salvation.
Thank you, dear readers, for sharing my journey with me. I pray to be a blessing to all.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.