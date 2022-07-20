BELIEVER’S ARENA 7-21-22: Sometimes God wants you to change your attitude

Some prayers I’m led to pray I don’t like, but I pray them, anyway. Recently, the Lord led me to Psalm 139.
Psalm 139:23-24, New Living Translation, reads: “Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my thoughts. Point out anything in me that offends you and lead me along the path of everlasting life.”
My attitude at times offends God. Oh, I try to hide it. People around me may not know it’s there, but God knows. I must choose to change it. I can justify, excuse, bad attitudes about certain things – my upbringing, my situations – but God doesn’t accept excuses. He wants me to change. The more excuses I use, the more they stay. It’s time to repent, ask God to help me change, and move on.
God has a path, a plan, for all of us. It’s time for me and for you to ask him what that plan is and do it. We won’t be truly happy until we do. He will guide us, strengthen us, and show us how to live in his will each day.
Psalm 139:1-6, New Living Translation, illustrates: “O Lord, you have examined my heart and know everything about me. You know when I sit down or stand up. You know my every thought when far away. You chart the path ahead of me and tell me where to stop and rest. Every moment you know where I am. You know what I am going to say even before I say it, Lord. You both precede and follow me. You place your hand of blessing on my head. Such knowledge is too wonderful for me, too great for me to know!”
Help us all, Lord, to adhere to your plans rather than ours. You truly know what’s best for us.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
