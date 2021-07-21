So, God, how do I pray? Much of the USA is in turmoil.
My heart aches for South Africa and the places I visited, knowing much has now been destroyed. I thank God my South African missionary friend, Judy Gilmore, is in the states now. I know she is grieving, knowing what her friends and fellow missionaries are going through there.
Oh, and Haiti, especially the Love A Child orphanage husband Bob and I support a little. And, what about our closest neighbor, Cuba? I do pray for their freedom.
The Lord led me to Psalm 67, New Living Translation. I recommend all of it for prayer for our world: “May God be merciful and bless us. May your ways be known throughout the earth, your saving power among people everywhere. May the nations praise you, O God. Yes, may all the nations praise you. Let the whole world sing for joy, because you govern the nations with justice and guide the people of the whole world. May the nations praise you, O God. Yes, may all the nations praise you. Then the earth will yield its harvests, and God, our God, will richly bless us. Yes, God will bless us, and people all over the world will fear him.”
Trusting in God and accepting Jesus as our Savior is our only hope!
“We put our hope in the Lord. He is our help and our shield. In him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in his holy name. Let your unfailing love surround us, Lord, for our hope is in you alone” (Psalm 33:20-22, NLT).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
