BELIEVER’S ARENA 7-28-22: Being a friend to 'girl friends'

“A man who has friends must himself be friendly, But there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother” (Proverbs 18:24, New King James Version).
We certainly live in seasons. Wow. This summer has surely been a “hot” weather season.
I always had in the back of mind if anything ever happened to husband Bob, I would connect with girl friends. After a season of 24/7 with Bob, and subsequently placing him in a nursing home, I am now in a season of girl friends.
In fact, God has revealed to me that my current assignment is to be a good friend to several women.
I go to a wonderful women’s Bible study on Fridays. Amia, my “Friday” buddy, and I go out to eat afterward and then thrift store shopping. She is a lot of fun, and we share much in humor and attitudes. We are good for each other.
My “Sunday” friend, Kaye, drives down from Coweta to church. We go out to eat and share many stories and giggles. A fairly new friend. She’s a blessing to me. We text something to each other every day. She is a great encourager.
A longtime Muskogee friend, Sally, and I talk often on the phone. We try to get “Sally’s” girl friends together for lunch once a month. Sally has been in ministry for many years. She’s in her 80s and is oozing with wisdom.
Judy, my friend who lived in South Africa and now lives in Texas, and I also connect often. She comes to visit occasionally, and we have a lot of fun reflecting on our lives and times spent together. She and her now deceased husband stayed with us during the outbreak of COVID. They were not allowed to return to South Africa at that time. I often think of my wonderful visit to South Africa before COVID. She is one of the sweetest people I know.
Bettian and I occasionally meet for lunch. She has no local family here, so we are considering ourselves “sisters.” No offense to my sister, Boots, also a dear, dear friend who lives in Tucson. I’m looking forward to visiting her this year. We talk on the phone several times a day. In fact, while I was typing this she called.
I’ve left people out. I think of Peggy, Wilma, Tess, Linda, Marriane, Carolyn, Donna, Karen, Doris, Marci, Pat, Shannon, Ellen, my girl friends at church, and my list continues.
I visit Bob once or twice a week, and it is sad. However, it “is what it is.” I pray he is content. He does have new friends, too, and is receiving the best of care.
Now, it goes without saying that Jesus is my “bestest” friend.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.