BELIEVER’S ARENA 8-25-22: A prophecy for all of us

As I was praying about the column, the Lord gave me the following prophecy for all of us:
“Children, children, children. Seek me in all things and I will give you my wisdom. Sometimes your wisdom stinks. Mine is better. Mine is best.
“Today, these days, are not days to have your heads hang down. Look up for your redemption draweth nigh. Do you think I don’t know what’s going on in the world? That is a foolish thought. I’m right here among you where I’ve always been.
“Seek me now while I can still be found. Trust me for your life and wear blinders to the world. Pray, pray, pray. Why do you think your prayers availeth nothing? I have called my children to pray. I need your prayers to continue my purpose across the land.
“Much exposure of evil is occurring. More will. As evil is exposed, rejoice in me and know I am at work.
“Quit ‘telling’ me how to do things. Pray my will, my word, and you will do well.
“Get sin, oh don’t tell me you don’t know, out of your lives. I’m exposing your sin to you to clean up your acts. Take heed and do so or your sins will also be publicly exposed.
“This day, I again say, seek me in ‘all’ things, not just a few things. Seek me in even the ‘little’ things.
“I am here. I want to hear from you. I want to have a closer relationship with you. And…never forget how much I love you.”
All are invited to hear Ron and Rina Kinnear at the Love Light Christian Center, 312 N. Maple, on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Ron founded Africa Missions which has brought well over 200,000 people to Christ. Rina founded Kings Daughters of Excellence, a ministry that encourages women and breaks down racial barriers. I visited and ministered with African missions a few years ago. Judy and Gary Gilmore were my hosts. Judy will also be here on Sept. 7. For more information, call 918-207-9500.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
