BELIEVER’S ARENA: 9-29-22: Into the archives to find some food for thought

I’m in the archives for a rewrite today.
This one came out in 2011. I’ve been missing my husband, Bob, who is in a nursing home, and he’s mentioned in this column.
I visit Bob twice a week. I’ve prayed and felt this is best for both of us. People ask me how he is. He is relatively stable, able to walk with a walker, knows most people I bring up. He’s sometimes confused. It’s amazing what he does remember and what he doesn’t remember.
Occasionally, Bob accuses me of doing things I wouldn’t think of doing. It hurts but I usually just leave. I tell you this because I know some people are going through what I am with their loved ones. Sometimes Bob just isn’t the Bob I know.
And now the column:
I got up at 7 a.m. Roy, our neighbor, is coming at 9 a.m. He’s caring for our cats while we’re gone on vacation, and I’m showing him the routine when he comes. I won’t feed the cats until he’s here.
The kitties are used to being fed when I get up. One of the inside kitties has been meowing at me – she’s confused. The outside kitties are looking inside at me with devout anticipation and rapt attention. I feel like a jerk.
I got this far in writing today’s column and wondered what kind of message I could make out of this. Let’s see. I thought about our anticipation – hunger – when we go to church or other services.
“What will I learn today?”
“What will God do today?”
I always get more out of a service if I pray before I go.
Another thought is how people depend on us. My cats depend on my husband, Bob, and me to feed them. Bob is smart. He usually stays in bed until after I’m up, cats fed, and coffee made.
You know, God depends on us, too. If we don’t follow Jesus, share the gospel either firsthand or by financially supporting those who do, God’s purpose on this earth will not prevail.
OK, we do have some food for thought here after all.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
