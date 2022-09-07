BELIEVER’S ARENA 9-8-22: Wave goodbye to troublemakers

Proverbs 22:10, The Passion Translation: “Say goodbye to a troublemaker and you’ll say goodbye to quarrels, strife, tension, and arguments, for a troublemaker traffics in shame.”
A while back, I said goodbye to a troublemaker. Yes, I understand she is mentally ill and has been for decades, but I couldn’t handle the “on pins and needles” reaction I would have around her. She is now 59 years old.
I told her that I loved her, prayed for her but would not have a relationship with her anymore. Oh yes, I was blasted and told I wasn’t a forgiving person and am a terrible Christian. I’ve said it many times – we can forgive a person but that does not mean we have to have a relationship with them.
I’ve suffered bountiful verbal abuse for 45 years from this woman and am blamed for all her ills. I exhausted all remedies – time, finances, setting boundaries – nothing ever worked for long.
Others, especially family members, expected me to “fix" her. I was the “Christian” and “ordained minister.” All other family members, immediate and extended, and all former friends have disassociated from her. Others were badgered, too, but I have always been her prime target.
One day while praying, the Lord revealed to me he has dealt with her, and she never would submit to his instructions. He really wanted her delivered, as did I, but he doesn’t cross our free will.
I feel so sorry for her. She’s been in and out of short-term mental institutions. Yes, I do still pray for her and sometimes fight guilt and shame. I really wish I could “fix" her. Only God can and then only with her willingness.
The above scripture gives me comfort. Also Proverbs 22:24-25, The Passion Translation: “Walk away from an angry man or you’ll embrace a snare in your soul by becoming bad-tempered just like him.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
