God wants us to think positively and to be cheerful. He wants us to be optimistic, and to be confident in our walk with him. I’m working on it.
The times I fight my errant thoughts most is in the mornings. That’s one reason as soon as I get up and get my coffee, I hit the Bible and my special meditation time with God. As I typed this, I accidentally typed “medication time” instead of meditation time. That’s true, too.
Usually, after a few scriptures, journal ready, I pray and wait for God to speak to my heart. I write down these messages to think and pray about.
Sometimes he guides me to other scriptures. Sometimes he corrects me. Sometimes he leads me to pray for someone or a situation. He almost always gives me something even if it’s only, “All is well.”
God has given us many promises in his Word. One of them is that his children hear his voice (John 10). I expect to hear from God, and I do hear from him.
God is a personal, full of love, God. He loves me and wants relationship. I love him and want (need) relationship, too.
Philippians 4:8 teaches me how to live positively: "Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things."
