BELIEVER’S ARENA: African missionaries enjoy what Oklahoma offers

A few weeks ago, I hosted African missionaries Ron and Rina Kinnear for a week. At first, I was nervous as they are well-known in Africa and host large crusades with popular worldwide evangelists.
They have trained over 4,500 leaders, teachers, and pastors from all over Africa and through their efforts, well over 200,000 people have made firm decisions to follow Christ. Their ministry is impressive.
My friend, Judy Gilmore, who hosted me in South Africa in 2017, told me not to worry. The Kinnears were looking forward to being in a home and not a motel. Judy was also coming to visit, too. She would help me. They were considering this a vacation, though we did have two meetings scheduled for them.
I couldn’t have had a better time. I had met the Kinnears in South Africa and had done some ministry with them. They are wonderful, gracious people. We took a drive on the Welling Road to Tenkiller Lake – one of the prettiest routes in all of Oklahoma. They got to see the Illinois River and local creeks and sites. I took them through Fort Gibson and to the Fort Gibson Dam.
Coming home from the dam through backroads, I was able to show them some animals they had never seen. There is a family who has some buffalo and a Texas Longhorn. These animals were new to the Kinnears. Yes, we took pictures. This family also has a zebra, an ostrich, horses, and other critters. I went on an African Safari and now the Kinnears have been on Okie Safari.
Another new experience for the Kinnears included a visit to our local, very rare, Z-Donkey. This animal – normally shy – came to the fence and, of course, the cameras were in use – including mine. I had never been this close to the fella. A regular donkey was standing beside him, so we got to really compare their features.
We ate out often and they loved the food available in Tahlequah. I don’t cook much but did cook a roast. Ron loved it. I learned roast is his favorite meal. Rita, a member of my church, brought us a full Mexican dinner – enchiladas, refried beans, and Mexican rice.
I loved hearing their ministry stories. I’m impressed they are working hard to train local people to evangelize. They told of training a group of teenagers from nearby countries. One guy took the information home, trained 30 others to work with him and last count they have brought over 600 people to the Lord.
Yes, we all had a wonderful time and are now fast friends. It was so sad to see them leave. They did receive healthy, unexpected, offerings in their meetings to further fund their evangelism efforts. Praise God.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
