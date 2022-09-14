BELIEVER’S ARENA: God restores fortunes

Deuteronomy 30:3, New International Version: “…then the Lord your God will restore your fortunes…”
“Hey, won’t you sing, another somebody done somebody wrong song…,” are lyrics from a once popular song. We could all sing it at times and “waller” in the wrongs done to us.
But God – I well remember when we suffered a loss of $80,000 one year from a business rental – our major income. We would have been eligible for food stamps. I used SoonerCare for a procedure I had to have. We dipped into our savings for living expenses. But God – we sold the building and bought another piece of property, which proved to be quite profitable. We were back “in the black” again.
God requires us to live a forgiving life. It was hard and I sometimes have to pray again, but I choose to forgive the perpetrator. God had, after all, blessed us with a better business deal.
Recently, my brother was scammed out of $200 plus. I prayed for God to restore his loss. I had barely finished praying when I got a group text from a friend who was giving away a treadmill to anyone who wanted it. Like new, the treadmill was worth over $250.
Also, I have a standing lamp worth $80 that needs minor repairs my brother can do, which I had already planned on giving him. Voilà – loss restored with things he’ll use and I don’t think God is through.
So often, the Word tells us to trust God with a good attitude. We will always have valleys and mountain top experiences. God really will take care of us through it all if we keep our eyes on him.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.