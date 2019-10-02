"My times are in your hands…" (Psalm 31:15, New International Version).
"For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words" (I Thessalonians 4:16-18)
Recently we visited dear friends in Trinity, Texas. Husband Bob went to high school with them.
It is amazing how many of Bob's high school, and college, buddies are still alive, and most of those who have gone on to Glory lived into their early 80s. Bob is turning 85 this month.
We all talked about how well we were doing considering our ages. At 72, I'm the baby. Bob has other long-term buddies, one in San Antonio and one in Oklahoma.
Fortunately, all Bob's buddies know Jesus and know they have heaven to look forward to. It wasn't always that way for any of us. We had to decide to follow Christ.
Our Texas friends have gone through many things in their lives. Both have had cancer with major medical treatments. They have been clear of cancer for several years. Last November, their house burned - just shy of being totaled. It looks wonderful today - magazine-picture ready. And, like most of Bob's friends and including us, had tough family issues.
Despite, or because of all the things we've been through, we all talked about how blessed we are. God has seen us through every trial and tribulation. We've, at times, had wonderful times with family and friends. We've traveled. In him, we experience joy and peace. And, best of all, we have heaven to look forward to and renewing relationships there.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
