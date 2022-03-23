BELIEVER’S ARENA: God will supply, even with illness

“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4).
Today is the saddest day of my life. Today I will go see husband Bob in the local hospital, but I won’t be able to bring him home. The VA and I will work out Bob’s future placement.
Two days ago began as our normal day. Bob ate his breakfast and was sitting in his den chair with our new kitty on his lap. He then began mini-stroke, TIA, symptoms— very slurred language and confusion. Only this time, it was the real deal: a stroke. An ambulance was immediately called. A dangerous blood-thinning procedure, with my necessary permission, was performed. Bob, in ICU, was closely monitored.
The inability to communicate and confusion continued through the night, but the next morning he came out of it and was able to walk with assistance and talk. The dementia was worse; he wasn’t back to baseline, but I thought he would be OK to come home.
That afternoon, he became combative, raising his fist at me with, “I’m going to hit you.” That’s not my Bob. He kept insisting he wanted to go home. The hospital staff is wonderful and comforted me. Bob vacillated from being very “I love you” sweet to verbally combative, trying to pull out equipment and get out of bed. That’s dementia at its best/worst.
Later, I went home in tears, leaving a restrained-sedated Bob. So, a new chapter for Bob, for me, begins.
God will supply…
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
