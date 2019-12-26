"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, what whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life" (John 3:16, New King James Version).
Christmas time! What a glorious time to thank God for sending us Jesus and giving us access to a better life here, and an even greater life in heaven - if we accept God's salvation plan.
This week, one of my dearest friends "graduated" to heaven. Ginger Palmer is a lady I have highly respected, admired, and honored for years.
Ginger had polio as a child and endured great suffering. She was in a lengthy hospital stay, only parental visits, and was almost put in an iron lung. She later wore a heavy cast for months. She was first told she would never walk again. She was later told she would not be able to have children.
She walked just fine. A short woman, some of you Tahlequah old timers may remember her walking around town with her dog. She birthed six children and adopted another. She loved God.
One arm worked just fine; the other was mostly useless. She did much with use of only one hand. We would occasionally be asked to open jars and safety caps for her. She had a great, sometimes acerbic, personality and was loved by all who knew her, which were many. I told her she should run for mayor.
In her 60s, she had cancer and a double mastectomy. She refused further treatment (chemo) and made extreme dietary changes. She was a survivor - cancer free.
Ginger was a private person about some things, like her age, but she was 80 when she died. She'll be on my case when I see her later for telling you that. Her family told me she had no major health issues that would have caused her death, and that it was a sudden happening.
Many times, when I would see Ginger, I would think what a walking miracle she is.
"Hey, Ginger, I look forward to your greeting me in heaven when it's my time."
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.