“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
“Don’t Drown, Turn Around” is a slogan we hear often during flash floods. And yet, people still ignore it and drown. Most flooding fatalities occur in cars.
How many times do we hear from God, “Repent”? Repent basically means to turn around.
Many people are hung up in negative lifestyles – pornography, sexual immorality, alcoholism, drug abuse, and the list could go on. Even things that are bad for our bodies need repentance – smoking, overeating (oops, I’m 23 pounds guilty).
God really wants the best for us, but unfortunately, he will not take away our free will. I believe only God can fully deliver us from negative lifestyles, as we allow him.
Sometimes an addiction has taken over and we need help. Seek and ye shall find; there is help available. Changes are hard, but possible. Changes take work. God will help – if we allow him to and get into his environment and out of our negative environments.
If you need help, seek it today. Why be miserable any longer?
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
