I know it's "campy" (a slang word from yesteryear), but I decided to print my Christmas letter. We talked about our church "family" at church. Well, you're my reader "family," and I really appreciate you and the feedback you give me. Let's plan to have a great 2020, OK?
Jesus Christ - still and always the reason for Christmas!
All in all, it's been another great year. We're relatively healthy for our ages, content, and mostly happy. Bob and I thank God often for his many blessings
Our 2019 activities included a visit to see our dear friends, the Porters, in Trinity, Texas, and a visit to my sister, Boots, in Tucson. We opted out of going to Florida this year. Yes, we are slowing down. We enjoyed visits from family and friends who came to see us in Tahlequah.
We've both had cataracts removed, and Bob has scared me with a few mini-strokes. Bob enjoys watching lots of TV sports and going to local games on occasion. He still reads, works daily crossword puzzles in the newspapers, and loves watching "Jeopardy." We live one day at a time.
Our church, Love Light Christian Center, provides spiritual nourishment and great fellowship. I continue writing my column, Believer's Arena, published in Tahlequah and Stilwell papers.
Bob plans to resume playing golf this spring. I will continue mowing the lawn - great exercise for me. I will, however, pay someone to clean the house.
My brother, Bill, had a miracle this year. Diagnosed with Graves' disease years ago, he was told he would be completely blind by 2007. Grateful he had vision beyond that year, he thought this was his year for blindness to be total. One eye was completely blind, and the other following with extreme limited vision. He hadn't driven in two years. After our cataract surgeries, I told him he ought to get his eyes checked for cataracts. Two surgeries later, he now has great vision! He hadn't seen colors in a long time. It was so fun to be around him as he saw things he hadn't in a few years. We praise God he is able to see now.
Our greatest joy this year was the adoption of two kittens. Little and black with white paws and white face markings, Vickie came first, and when she was a few months old, we acquired tiny yellow Cinnamon. Oh, what fun to watch them play and frolic. Cinnamon, with cause, is now nicked-named Trouble. What comfort we enjoy when they cuddle and sleep with us. Even their mischievousness is a wonder. We never know where we will find a cat.
We pray all will have a blessed and safe New Year and we send our love and prayers to all of you. Merry Christmas and happy new year from Bob and Gene Ruth Brumback.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
