Water has many facets. Water runs. Water boils. It steams. It freezes. Water can float. Water can disappear. It can evaporate.
Water has many facets, depending upon the need. Water provides many of our needs. We must have water to survive physically.
God is like this, for he is the living water. We must have God in our lives to survive spiritually. Those who don’t have a relationship with God through Jesus Christ will always have an empty space inside them. They will always feel like something is missing, but they don’t know what it is. Nothing can fill this empty space but the living water God provides.
I pray for revival like a waterfall. Once water begins falling, there’s no stopping it. I pray we have revival like that.
“Jesus answered and said unto her, 'If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water'” (John 4:10).
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.