“He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8, New King James Version).
Oh, dear, is it really time for New Year’s resolutions?
Oh, yay, I remember now – I don’t make them anymore. Oh sure, I’d still love to lose 10 pounds – now 16, which includes the 6 I gained over the holidays. And, I do hope to become more organized. Of course, I could always improve on my diet and exercise more.
Except for losing weight, I’ve actually done some of the above. I have a better diet, thanks to lunches at the Senior Citizens Center. And I have organized some things and am working on others. Also, I’m still at quite a bit less weight than I once was. I will soon start an exercise program.
But I’ll not make resolutions like these anymore. I do resolve to be closer to God, pray more, be a good wife, and to not be critical of others.
I do resolve to be of more service to people in my church, and to be a better conserver of finances so we have more to give.
I desire to read my Bible more, to study more, and walk more humbly before God. It seems the more I do the “God stuff,” the more I do the things I once listed as New Year’s resolutions.
“God, you are so very faithful. Help us all to become more familiar with your ways so we can lead better lives. Thank you for caring enough for us to send Jesus to die for our sins. Help us to be more cognizant of the needs of others. Help us to be willing to do your will in all things. God, we are so very thankful for you and for our lives. Amen.”
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
