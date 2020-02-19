Looking over notes I have for columns; I'm going to just share some of them - mini-columns.
Once, while washing my hands with soap and water, a woman thanked me. She was then embarrassed, and in our conversation, she said she was amazed at how many women don't wash their hands after using the restroom. I later read an article stating men were worse than women in this lapse. Okay, all who read, wash your hands with soap and water after using the restroom, especially a public one. It may keep you, and others, from catching the flu - or worse.
Once God told me: "Don't give up on yourself, and don't give up on me." I hadn't thought about it, but when we give up on ourselves, we are also giving up on God. He's at work always on helping us move to the next level, if we stay open to growth. Growing pains are not fun, but they are profitable.
My pastor says: "Everyone is just one prayer away from salvation." How true. We need to continually pray and communicate with our unsaved loved ones.
She also told us: "Wherever you go, you take Jesus with you. Whatever you watch, Jesus watches, too." We need to take care we don't go places Jesus wouldn't. We also need to avoid watching bad "stuff" on TV and at movies. I'll also add, we need to watch what we read, too. Why fill ourselves with garbage?
Another pastor told me how to pray for people when I didn't know how to pray: "Lord, meet them at their point of need."
Another word from my pastor and I'll end with this: "There's only two moods we should have - joy and-or peace."
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.