"Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it" (Proverbs 22:6).
For a couple of months now, I've been teaching the kindergarten class at church. This week was one of my most successful classes, even though we had eight kids; I expected two.
We covered the 23rd Psalm with stations and activities. I had to adjust the curriculum along the way to accommodate the unexpected extra kids. We were able to cover all the material.
The week before, I was overly concerned and tense about covering the full lesson.
Some of the kids needed/wanted to talk about some things. The Lord gently nudged me to "chill" and just enjoy the conversations.
That was a proper curriculum adjustment, too.
When I taught at a university, the curriculum had to be completed.
I'm not at the university now.
God wants me to complete what I can, but more importantly, to have a relationship with these beautiful, diverse children.
And he wants me to have fun with them.
The kids are learning, and so am I.
It's an interesting, and not a boring, journey.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
